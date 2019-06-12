Budget 2019-20: Rs 24457.256 mln allocated for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24457.256 million for ongoing and new projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the fiscal year 2019-20 in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
The budgetary allocation included Rs 22077.291 million for 17 ongoing projects and Rs. 2379.965 million for seven new schemes, said a budgetary document issued here on Tuesday.
The major new schemes included upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital –KIRAN, Karachi with the allocation of Rs 585.843 million followed by Pre-project Studies and Development for NPPs with the funding of Rs 500 million.
ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24457.256 million for ongoing and new projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the fiscal year 2019-20 in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
The budgetary allocation included Rs 22077.291 million for 17 ongoing projects and Rs. 2379.965 million for seven new schemes, said a budgetary document issued here on Tuesday.
The major new schemes included upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital –KIRAN, Karachi with the allocation of Rs 585.843 million followed by Pre-project Studies and Development for NPPs with the funding of Rs 500 million.