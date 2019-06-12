Budget 2019-20: Rs 24457.256 mln allocated for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24457.256 million for ongoing and new projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) for the fiscal year 2019-20 in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).



The budgetary allocation included Rs 22077.291 million for 17 ongoing projects and Rs. 2379.965 million for seven new schemes, said a budgetary document issued here on Tuesday.

The major new schemes included upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital –KIRAN, Karachi with the allocation of Rs 585.843 million followed by Pre-project Studies and Development for NPPs with the funding of Rs 500 million.