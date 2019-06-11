Budget 2019-20: Govt earmarks Rs1,340.225 mln for Law and Justice Division

ISLAMABAD: The Government has earmarked Rs 1,340.225 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for completing various projects of Law and Justice Division during financial year 2019-20.

According to latest data of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20 released by the Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms Rs 400 million has been allocated for the construction of Sessions Complex (East and West) in Mauve Area, Sector G-10/1, Islamabad.

While the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,000 million.

From out of a total of Rs 6,119 million estimated cost of 10 ongoing schemes, the Federal Government has allocated Rs 940.225 million during Rs 2019-20 for the ongoing projects.

The Government has allocated Rs 34.179 million for the ongoing automation of Federal Courts located at Federal courts Complex at Islamabad for PSDP of 2019-20. Rs 11 million has been earmarked for ongoing construction of additional block in Judicial and Administration Complex at Mauve Area, G -10/1, Islamabad.

Yet other Rs 35 million has been earmarked during the next financial year for ongoing construction of Camp office for Federal Shariat Court at Peshawar.

Rs 89.869 million has been allocated for next FY for ongoing construction of Federal Courts Complex, Tribunal at Lahore.

Rs 655.981 million has been allocated in next FY for construction of Islamabad High court.