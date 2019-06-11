Australia's Marcus Stoinis ruled out of Pakistan clash, Mitchell Marsh likely to replace

TAUNTON: Australia’s Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Australia’s ICC World Cup game against Pakistan on Wednesday after picking up a side strain during Australia's inning against India on Saturday, subsequently making his participation in the remainder of the World Cup uncertain.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has also been included in Australia’s side as cover, while any official replacement has not yet been announced.

Stoinis got two wickets, conceding 62 runs in seven overs against India at The Oval on Sunday.

According to Cricket Australia, Stoinis has not been officially replaced in Australia's World Cup squad.

“He was in some discomfort. And it wasn't ideal, but he still managed to bowl a couple of over,” Australian captain Aaron Finch told media in Taunton on Tuesday.

“Not exactly sure on how many games he'll miss. That's why Mitch is flying over. It's still being assessed. And over the next couple of days we'll have a clearer picture on what that looks like. And also I think it was about his fifth or sixth over the other day. So it was towards the back end of his second spell, and he came back and bowled two overs at the depth,” he added.

ICC rules for the Cricket World Cup 2019 allow an injured player to be replaced but once replaced, the player cannot rejoin the squad under any circumstances.

Australia will play Pakistan at Taunton's on Wednesday and the absence of a second all-rounder adds to Australia's apprehensions ahead of their fourth World Cup match.

Marsh is likely to join the squad later this week after he arrives in UK with the Australian A side.