Dhoni’s gloves’ controversy remains mired in suspense

LONDON: The suspense continued on whether MS Dhoni will keep wearing military insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves after India elected to bat first in their big World Cup game against defending champions Australia here at The Oval on Sunday.



Despite clear warning from the International Cricket Council (ICC) that there would be repercussions if Dhoni didn’t remove the military insignia from his gloves, there is still a possibility that the former Indian captain might opt to defy the game’s governing body.

An Indian journalist, who spoke to ‘The News’ on condition of anonymity said that Dhoni was seen wearing a T-shirt donning Indian military insignia at the team hotel in central London on Saturday night. “There is so much support in India over this matter that he (Dhoni) might decide against removing military insignia from his wicket-keeping gloves,” the journalist said.

However, another reporter who is in England from India to cover the World Cup doesn’t believe that there would be any kind of defiance from the Indian stumper. “Dhoni has been categorically told by the ICC that the insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves flouted regulations set for ICC events. Why would he defy the ICC by continue wearing it,” he said.

Dhoni created a big controversy when he wore wicket-keeping gloves with the symbol of regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India’s World Cup game against South Africa.

Soon after he was caught by the cameras, ICC responded by saying that Dhoni will have to remove the military insignia from his wicket-keeping gloves as its against regulations that govern ICC events.

The Indian cricket Board (BCCI) tried to convince ICC to allow Dhoni to keep wearing the military insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves but the game’s governing body refused to budge. It told the BCCI that the logo displayed by Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the World Cup 2019.