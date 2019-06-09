After Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey adds Varun Dhawan to her list of crushes

B-Town newbie Ananya Pandey has been grabbing headlines over the alleged love triangle she shares with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan and it looks like the starlet has now added Varun Dhawan to the equation as well.

Speaking at the talk show ‘By Invite Only’, the 20-year-old Student of the Year 2 star shed light on the rumors buzzing about her romance with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan saying at her age it is normal to have crushes, while adding Varun Dhawan to the list as well.

“I do have a crush on him actually, I have always said it but I have many crushes. He is a big crush but then, there are also many crushes,” she stated adding: “I find Varun very hot.”

During the course of the interview, she also spoke about how she deals with body shaming saying: “People talk a lot about how thin I am, they keep trolling me on how skinny I am. But I can’t help it. I eat a lot and I am always eating. Right now I am getting so much love that I am really not focusing on haters, I have no time.”