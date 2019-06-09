Indian TV claims missing military aircraft taken away by aliens

An Indian military transport plane went missing near the border with China a week ago and air searches, satellite surveys and efforts to pick up signals from the plane have all failed.



While Indian authorities on Saturday offered a cash reward to boost a desperate hunt for the missing aircraft feared to have crashed in a remote northeastern state, an Indian TV channel has offered a bizarre explanation for plane's disappearance.

According to the Hindi language channel, aliens could have taken away the aircraft since all the efforts to find the plane has failed.







