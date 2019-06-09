Indian TV claims missing military aircraft taken away by aliens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An Indian military transport plane went missing near the border with China a week ago and air searches, satellite surveys and efforts to pick up signals from the plane have all failed.
While Indian authorities on Saturday offered a cash reward to boost a desperate hunt for the missing aircraft feared to have crashed in a remote northeastern state, an Indian TV channel has offered a bizarre explanation for plane's disappearance.
According to the Hindi language channel, aliens could have taken away the aircraft since all the efforts to find the plane has failed.
