Sun Jun 09, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 9, 2019

Indian TV claims missing military aircraft taken away by aliens

Sun, Jun 09, 2019

An Indian military transport plane  went missing near the border with China a week ago and air searches, satellite surveys and efforts to pick up signals from the plane have all failed.

While Indian authorities on Saturday offered a cash reward to boost a desperate hunt for the missing aircraft feared to have crashed in a remote northeastern state, an Indian TV channel has offered a bizarre explanation for plane's disappearance.

According to  the Hindi language channel, aliens could have taken away the  aircraft since  all the efforts to find  the plane  has failed.



   

Latest News

