Sat Jun 08, 2019
Web Desk
June 8, 2019

Iqra Aziz's private getaway with Yasir Hussain

Sat, Jun 08, 2019

Pakistani stars Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have been the talk of the town ever since the news of their relationship made the rounds on the internet.

The rumoured couple who is often seen rooting for and besides each other at public outings was recently spotted vacationing together.

Yasir Hussain took to Instagram to share with his fans a glimpse of his private getaway with Iqra Aziz.

Check out the pictures and videos of the actors' vacation here:

View this post on Instagram

Until then #2k19

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ (@iiqraaziz) on

View this post on Instagram

Trained copycat #yasirhussain #vacationmode

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on

View this post on Instagram

Cartoon Network #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #vacation

A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131) on

On the work front, Iqra Aziz is riding high on the success of her drama serial Suno Chanda that has made waves not just in Pakistan but beyond the border too. 

