Smith or Kohli? Who is world’s best batsman, Finch begins debate

LONDON: Comeback star Steve Smith is the world’s best batsman in the eyes of Australia captain Aaron Finch.



Finch’s announcement that Smith, who has returned to strengthen the Australian team after serving a ban, is the best batter in international across all three formats won’t be taken lightly by the India, whom they play in a mouth-watering World Cup game here at The Oval on Sunday (today).

The Indians are of the view that for years Sachin Tendulkar was the world’s best batsman. Now, their current captain Virat Kohli has inherited the crown.

Finch doesn’t agree.

“Steve is the best batter in the world in my opinion over all three forms of the game,” Finch told reporters here at The Oval on Saturday.

Two hours after Finch declared as his captain as the world’s best, India’s Rohit Sharma refused to get drawn in the debate.

“This is a debate we will continue as long as these guys are playing. It's for you guys to judge who's the best, who's not. It's not for me to judge,” the Indian vice captain told reporters.

Earlier, Finch stressed that the return of Smith and Warner has certainly strengthened the Australia team.

“when you've got world-class players coming back into your side, it's unfortunate for the guys who have missed out and the guys that have played some really good one-day cricket in the past. I think that when you have David who's so destructive at the top of the order, his record shows how destructive he is. To have them to come back, yes, it's great for the side and our batting lineup and for experience in World Cups and great help for me as a leader, as well, in terms of tactics and stuff out on the field.”