PM Imran writes to Narendra Modi, offers dialogue for regional stability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again on Friday addressed his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi over an offer of dialogue.

According to reports, the premier, in a letter addressed to the newly re-elected Indian PM Modi congratulated him over his landslide victory in the general elections held last month.

In the letter, PM Khan further stressed that Pakistan requires a solution for Kashmir and all other geopolitical issues existing between the two neighboring states.

It was revealed that he held dialogue as the only probably solution to bring stability into the region which requires efforts from both ends.

PM Khan wrote that Pakistan is rooting for peace in the region which will play a part in the development of the subcontinent.