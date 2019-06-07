Australia´s Zampa censured over obscenity at World Cup

LONDON: Adam Zampa has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after using an "audible obscenity" in Australia´s battling 15-run World Cup win over the West Indies.

The incident happened at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Leg-spinner Zampa admitted to the level-one offence and one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

Zampa, 27, took one for 58 on a day on which Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Starc starred as Australia maintained their 100 percent record in the tournament.

Coulter-Nile hammered 92 from 60 balls from number eight in the order after Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (45) had helped Australia recover from 38 for four to reach 288 all out in 49 overs.

The West Indies could only manage 273-9 in their 50 overs, with Starc taking five wickets.