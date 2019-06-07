Mohammad Hafeez shows how to twirl his mustache that has the town talking

While Pakistani opener Mohammad Hafeez’s outstanding performance in the previous World Cup match earlier this week became the highlight of Pakistan’s win against England, another thing that caught the attention was his mustache.

Official Twitter handle of the ICC World Cups unveiled a video on Friday as the team awaits the clouds to clear to begin their match against Sri Lanka, showing off Hafeez’s crowd-pulling mustache that has everyone talking.

In the video, the Pakistan team players as well as some children were seen imitating the cricket star’s mustache twirling technique followed by an exclusive lesson by the man himself.

In the video, Pakistan team coach Mickey Arthur also made remarks about the batsman’s mustache: “There is a mixture between Charlie Chaplain and Groucho Marx and I think he loves it, every day we measure the lengths of it.”

“Very fashion conscious is our man Hafeez,” he added.

On the other hand, Hafeez states: “The fans like it and it gives me a boost of confidence.”



