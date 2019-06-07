ICC wants BCCI to get army symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni was seen sporting wicket-keeping gloves with the insignia of one of his country’s army units during the team’s opening match in World Cup 2019 against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) took notice of the violation of its rules and directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from the cricketer's gloves.

The Indian board has been called upon to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves, said Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, Strategic Communications, talking to the country’s media.

The army’s insignia was witnessed clearly when the cricketer stumped Andile Phehlukwayo.

"The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match," according to the ICC regulations.

In 2011, the former skipper was given an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Later, he spent a brief period with the para regiment for training in Agra.

Dhoni along with the Indian team sported camouflage caps during an ODI against Australia at Ranchi to pay tribute to the CRPF personnel - victims of the February 14 attack in Pulwama, Kashmir.