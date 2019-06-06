Wahab eyes on World Cup title, but step by step

Bristol: Fast bowler Wahab Riaz wasn’t in Pakistan’s original plan for the World Cup 2019 however due to inexperienced bowling-line, selectors decided to opt for the 33 year old fast bowler for the cricketing pinnacle.

He was named in squad, played first international game after almost two years and did impress everyone with his bowling.

However, if he wasn’t there in the team, what he would have been doing?

“I would have, probably, watching games on TV and praying for team’s success,” Wahab told media in Bristol.

Wahab, who once aimed to be Pakistan’s third “W” said that the legendary duo of Ws – Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis – encouraged and motivated him ahead of England’s game which boosted his confidence.

“Waqar Younis was staying in same hotel in Nottingham. I spoke to him and he guided me to play fearless cricket and give my best. I also spoke to Wasim bhai in the morning before the game and it was highly motivational for me,” the fast bowler added.

“Wasim has always been an inspiration for me. I grew up as a bowler only after watching him,” he said.

Replying to a question, Wahab said that he felt like making a debut once again when he returned to squad for the World Cup and he was under pressure.

However, the pressure has now been released after team’s remarkable win against England.

Wahab got three wickets, conceding 82 runs in Pakistan’s 14 run win over England at Nottingham. While he got the crucial wickets, the runs he conceded were way too many.

However, Wahab feels that his first target was to get wickets.

“I was told by team management to go for taking wickets and without worrying about runs. And I didn’t bowl badly in that match, there were some edges which got to boundaries and that also exceeded my runs graph,” he said.

He also requested the fans back home to have faith in the team and keep supporting the players instead of bashing them after every defeat.

“It’s a long tournament. Let me assure you that whenever we are in middle we play with aim to win the game. Sometimes we just can’t but that doesn’t mean that we were not giving our best. I request fans to support as this is a long tournament,” he said.

“We won game against England only because of their support and prayers and InshaAllah we will do better in next games as well,” he added.

For now, Wahab has set his eyes on World Cup title. But, step by step.

“We go game by game, first we have to do well in these nine matches and then we win two more games and make everyone’s dream come true,” Wahab added.