I want to continue my job after World Cup if PCB decides: Grant Flower

BRISTOL: Batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team Grant Flower said that he wanted to continue his job as batting coach after The World Cup 2019 but this has to be decided by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He said this while talking to media at the press conference here on Thursday, before Pakistan’s one-day international against Sri Lanka in the eleventh match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here on Friday.

The batting coach of the Pakistan team said that there would be a good contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka tomorrow.

“However, our players are focused and they know what would be their responsibility in the match”, he added.

The 48-year-old former Zimbabwe batsman, is in his sixth year as batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team.

A veteran of 221 ODIs and 67 Tests for Zimbabwe during an international career that ran from 1992 to 2010, Flower was signed by the PCB in 2014 to a three-year contract. In 2017, the PCB retained Flower for two years.

Having completed five years as Pakistan’s batting coach, Flower termed the team’s performances in the World Cup as a case of inconsistency.

In their opening match against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Pakistan were bowled out for 105 in a heavy defeat. In their second match against England, they scored 348 and beat the tournament favourites.