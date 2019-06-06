ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl against Australia

NOTTINGHAM: West Indies have won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the tenth fixture of the World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

The two teams, who have won seven out of the 11 World Cups so far between them, are clashing against each other after both cruised to comfortable opening victories.

West Indies who has claimed the World Cup twice opened their campaign at the tournament in England and Wales by skittling out Pakistan for just 105 at Trent Bridge as their quicks made good use of the bouncer.

Oshane Thomas led the way with four for 27, while Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell and captain Holder provided good support as the West Indies cruised to a seven-wicket win.

West Indies came out on top against Australia in the first World Cup final in 1975 and won the next tournament, also in England, four years later.

Captain Holder said he was ignoring the past to focus on maintaining the form that brought victory over Pakistan last Friday, with a tough test in store against an Australia side also on a high from victory over Afghanistan.

The West Indies pacemen used the short ball to devastating effect against Pakistan in their World Cup opener, bowling them out for just 105.

But Holder said the tactics he deployed against Australia would depend on individual batsmen.

"If it´s a situation where we feel a batsman may be susceptible to the short ball, then we´re going to use it," he said.

"If it´s a situation where that´s not the case, then we´ll find other alternatives. It´s just not stuck on the short ball."