Karachi's temperature soars to 39 C on second day of Eid

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi are experiencing extremely hot weather on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, as the temperature has reached to 39 C.



According to the Meteorological Department, the real feel of the temperature is 42 C and level of humidity in the air is 49 per cent.

It was earlier forecasted that the temperature will soar by one degree Celsius, reaching 40 C.

The MET dept said that the weather is expected to remain hot and dry for the coming three days in the city, however without a threat of a looming heatwave.

Most of the areas of the country will face hot and humid weather today.

Meanwhile, mercury will shoot to 43 to 45 C in Multan, 41 to 43 in Faisalabad, 48 to 50 C in Sukkur and 46 to 48 C in Sibbi.

The upper areas of the country will likely have rain with thunder. These areas include Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Kohat among others.