India move a head of Pakistan in World Cup points table after beating S Africa

LONDON: India inched ahead of Pakistan in the ICC World Cup points table after beating South Africa in Southampton, United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 228, India cruised to victory on the back of Sharma´s unbeaten 122 as they won with 15 balls to spare to get fifth place in points table which previously had Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma smashed a century as India made a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday that dealt a fresh blow to the Proteas´ tournament hopes.



The win put India to the fifth place, with +0.302 RNN rating points, while Pakistan dropped downed to seventh. Going in to the World Cup, India had no place as they could not open their account in the World Cup, while Green Shirts were fifth with +0.302 RNN. Pakistan's position have now fallen to seventh ahead of South Africa and Afghanistan.



It interesting to share that Pakistan and India both have received two points each , but Pakistan have payed two matches so far while India appeared in the one clash of World Cup 2019.

Latest Points table

1 New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.279

2 West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.802

3 Australia 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.860

4 England 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.900

5 India 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 +0.302

6 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.008

7 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.517

8 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.412

9 South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952

10 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.264