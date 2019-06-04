Dale Steyn out of South Africa's World Cup squad, replaced with Beuran Hendricks

LONDON: South Africa’s Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2019 as he is still not fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

The fast bowler was ruled out as his shoulder injury that he withdrew from the Indian Premier League earlier this year, halting him from playing the first two matches for South Africa in the tournament and now getting ruled out entirely.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Beuran Hendricks has now been confirmed as the replacement for Steyn in the South Africa World Cup squad, by the Event Technical Committee.

South Africa kicked off the tournament with two defeats at the hands of England and Bangladesh and will lock horns with India on Wednesday. At the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.