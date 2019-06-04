Sarfraz and teammates fined by ICC for slow over rate against England

Nottingham: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and his teammates were fined by the International Cricket Council for slow over rate during their World Cup match against England on Monday.

An official of ICC confirmed that Pakistan team was one over short during the allocated time.

“Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed was fined 20% of his match fee whilst his teammates were fined 10% each following a minor over rate breach after Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said the ICC

England was also, reportedly, at least three overs short and their captain Eoin Morgan is facing a possible suspension. However, the ICC has yet to announce anything on that.

Meanwhile, two other England players - Jason Roy and Jofra Archer - were also fined 15% of match fees each by the ICC for breaching players code of conduct during the match.

“Jason Roy was found to have breached Article 2.3 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

In addition to the 15% fine, one demerit point has been added to Roy’s disciplinary record,” said ICC

The statement further says that the incident occurred during the 14th over of Pakistan’s innings when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.

“Archer was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision,” it further added.

This incident occurred in the 27th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Archer showed obvious dissent following a wide delivery. In addition to the 15% fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Archer.