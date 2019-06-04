Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan preview, World Cup 2019 Match 7, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

After being comprehensively beaten on all three fronts in their opening game against New Zealand, Sri Lanka will hope for a much improved performance against dark horses Afghanistan on Tuesday, 4 June.



Match details

Match 07: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

Venue: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Day: Tuesday, 4 June

Time: 10:30pm PST, 9:30am GMT

Sri Lanka did not have the ideal start to their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, as they lost by 10 wickets to New Zealand. None of the batsmen could support captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who carried his bat with an unbeaten 52, as Sri Lanka folded for 136. Their bowlers, despite having very little to play with, also proved ineffective, finishing wicketless as New Zealand sealed the chase in 16 overs.

Sri Lanka's batting unit has now failed to last the full 50 overs on two separate occasions, including once in the warm-ups, and will have to pull itself up against a well-rounded Afghanistan attack. Likewise, Karunaratne will expect his fast bowlers to exploit the conditions, and the opposition's weakness against the moving white ball early in the innings.

Afghanistan might've gone down to Australia in their opening game in Bristol, but will back themselves to bounce back against Sri Lanka. Their openers both bagged ducks against Australia, but have shown match-winning capabilities in the past. Afghanistan were shored up by lower order contributions against Australia, which was a great positive, but skipper Gulbadin Naib would hope someone from the top order can hold the innings together.

On the bowling front, Hamid Hasan, who produced a disciplined opening spell against Australia, will relish the overcast conditions.

Weather report:

It is expected to be a wet day, with outbreaks of rain, often of the heavy kind, throughout the morning and afternoon, which might well produce a shortened game at Cardiff. Seamers are expected to get ample assistance, with a 90% cloud cover for most part of the day.