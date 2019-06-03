Pakistan vs England: Today's clash on world record strip of Trent Bridge

NOTTINGHAM: It is more exiting for English team and little upsetting for Green Shirts that Pakistan's going to play their second World Cup game on the same pitch on which England have twice broken the record for highest ODI score, amassing 481 for 6 against Australia last year and 444 for 3 against Shaeens in 2016.

This Trent Bridge's pitch is two away from the strip used on Friday, when Pakistan were bounced out for 105 by West Indies, and, in short, probably the best batting surface in the world for ODI cricket at present.



Cricket pundits would surely show some mercy upon the bowlers from both sides if they were taken harshly by the batsmen as expected on this strip which has noting for them except the folly of the batsmen and some of their extra ordinary deliveries may rescue them at this battlefield.

The vast scores are still likely, but against strong bowling lines of Pakistan it seems premature to reach 500.

At this pitch, if the sides batting first have to adopt a slightly more circumspect start to their innings. Perhaps the hostility of the bowlers may be a factor, too. Certainly, in the opening few games it is seen the short ball used a little more than was expected, and with some success.