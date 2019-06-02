World Cup 2019: Pakistan likely to include Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali in final XI against England

NOTTINGHAM: With an aim to add experience and power hitting in line-up, Pakistan Cricket team is likely to include all-rounder Shoaib Malik and flamboyant Asif Ali in the final XI in their World Cup game against England on Monday.



Pakistan went down against West Indies in its opening match on Friday by 7 wickets at Trent Bridge Nottingham.

They are now looking to make a strong comeback with a better team combination in the game against England.

Malik, a veteran of 284 ODIs and former captain, is likely to be added in squad along with hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali in the final XI against Monday.

The duo will replace Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim from the team that played against West Indies.

Haris Sohail could score just 8 while Imad scored just 1 run in Pakistan’s opening encounter against West Indies earlier.

Former players had, earlier, expressed surprise over non-inclusion of Mohammad Asif in the team for WI game.

“Asif is a pure hitter and Pakistan team needs a hitter in the line-up,” Wasim Akram had told this correspondent earlier.