Suresh Raina confident of India's win against Pakistan in ICC World Cup 2019

Indian batsman Suresh Raina ahead of the India and Pakistan mega clash expressed confidence that Pakistan would not be able to rout India on June 16, 2019 in Manchester.

The middle-order aggressive Indian batsman has his hopes high for the biggest clash of the tournament between arch rival India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester as he stated if India does well in the initial matches then Pakistan’s clash would not be a worry.

The Indian Express quoted the occasional off spinner as saying: “I do not think that at this point of time, any of the players will be thinking about the Pakistan match because we need to do well in our initial matches and if we will be able to win those matches then I do not think there will be an issue for the Pakistan match.”

“But in case we lose some the matches, then I can say that there will be pressure on India for the Pakistan match, but if we win the first three matches then I do not think our World Cup record is going to break and Pakistan cannot beat us,” he added.

On the other hand, Pakistan are presently at a distressing start to the ICC World Cup 2019 as their opener against West Indies earlier on Friday thrashed hopes and confidences significantly with their deplorable loss.