Virat Kohli's injured thumb draws concerns ahead of India's World Cup opener

Captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli after getting hit on his thumb while batting in the nets before the team’s opener, drew quite a few concerns from cricket fans but reports reveal the cricketer seems to be doing fine.

The top order batsmen ahead of India’s opener against South Africa later this week on Wednesday had injured his thumb during practice on Saturday but sources have now reassured that as of now, there is not much to worry about.

"He got hit while batting but is doing fine. There is nothing to worry as of now," news agency PTI revealed citing team sources.

The skipper had sustained injuries during a training session as the Ageas Bowl on Saturday and was spotted exiting the field with his thumb dipped in ice and later getting attended by physiotherapist Patrick Farhat.

Stars have been crossed in terms of injuries for the Indian team who are also getting termed one of the few favorites to grab the Cup as earlier during the team’s warm-up match against New Zealand, all-rounder Vijay Shankar also had to sit out of the game after injuring his elbow.

While Shankar is presently getting better, Kedar Jadhav is also on the course of recovery from his shoulder injury that he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he predicts that he would be able to enter the game against South Africa on Wednesday.