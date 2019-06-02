British Airways resumes Pakistan flights

ISLAMABAD: British Airways has resumed its flights to Pakistan ten years after suspending them over security concerns.

British High Commissioner to Islamabad Thomas Drew on Sunday called it a "a big day for UK and Pakistan. He tweeted that British Airways first flight on its new direct service to Islamabad has taken off from London Heathrow.

" It can look forward to a warm welcome when it lands here tomorrow," he wrote.



In a video message posted on Twitter Thomas Drew said "this flight is the symbol of extraordinary links between our two countries.

"I see this new service is vote of confidence in the future of these links," he said, adding that it would give a particular boost to trade and investment.

"And it is of course a tribute to great improvement in the security situation in Pakistan in recent years," the high commissioner said.