Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood reassures, Pakistan has the ability to bounce back

NOTTINGHAM: Bowling coach of the Pakistan team, Azhar Mahmood reassured on Sunday that the team has the ability to bounce back.

Mahmood, speaking to Geo News ahead of Pakistan locking horns with host team England, stated that after 11 consecutive defeats, the team is in need of one victory to get back on track.

“England has to bowl 300 balls in order to score 500, whereas we only have to bowl 10 remarkable balls,” he said.

“Pakistan’s bowling line has the capability to knock all of England’s wickets before they can even hit 300,” he added.

Moreover, regarding left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir being the silver lining in the shocking innings played by Pakistan against West Indies on Friday, Mahmood stated: “Amir being in form is a good sign for Pakistan. He is a superb bowler.”

Furthermore, he urged former players of the Pakistan team to support the players during their tough times as the good times will also come in the future.

“Eleven matches were done which also include our matches played against Australia in which we tried a different combination and I admit that during five of the matches against Australia we took a lot of pressure for a number of reasons,” he said.

Observing Hasan Ali’s performance since the previous year, he stated: “Hasan Ali’s graph has undeniably curbed but at the same time he is also taking wickets.”