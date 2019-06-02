Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Moon-sighting bodies in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain to meet on Monday

Moon-sighting committees in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will meet on Monday to decide the Shawwal moon, Gulf media reported.



The panels will convene on Monday evening (Ramadan 29; June 3) in their respective countries, the report stated.

The UAE had also announced setting up of committee under the chairmanship of the Justice Minister along with a number of senior officials.

According to a statement issued by Bahrain News Agency, the panel will convene at the hall of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to sight the moon for the month of Shawwal, marking the advent of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

In Saudi Arabia, the panel will convene on Monday as well.

The Saudi Supreme Court has urged citizens to participate in the moon sighting efforts - with their eyes or binocular - and report their testimonies to the nearest court.