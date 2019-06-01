Tagra khelo! Larr jao!, Shoaib Akhtar advises Pakistan team

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised the Pakistan cricket team to fight bravely against its opponents in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after its defeat at the hands of the West Indies on Friday.

He said in his tweet: “Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao.”

Pakistan suffered from a humiliating seven-wicket defeat in their opening match in the mega event when the West Indies pacers demolished their batting line for a mere 105 runs and later achieved the target in only the 14th over.

Pakistan will face hosts England in their next match which will be played on June 3 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham