Fierce Andre Russell reveals why he kept bowling bouncers to Pakistan

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan was brutally thrashed by West Indies in its first match at the ICC World Cup 2019 on Friday with the team managing to muster a total of 105 runs only.



West Indies' staggering performance stole the light of the game with fast bowler Andre Russell's ferocious bowling propelling the team to gain an easy seven-wicket win against Pakistan.

In an interview to Hindustan Times after their thrilling triumph over Pakistan, Andre Russell revealed the reason he kept delivering bouncers to Pakistani batsmen.

“A lot of people have been saying that I have been coming in the team as a big hitter. A lot of people don’t remember I’m a fast bowler. I think they underestimate me. I have been getting jealous in the past couple of years with people calling me a medium pacer. When my name comes on the big screen it says medium pacer. I say ‘who you talking to?’ I show them I can bowl 90. I think they should put some respect on my name, that medium pace should go to fast,” said Russell.



The fury was evident in the Windies' fast bowler performance as Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail experienced the wrath of him, which was carried on by fellow bowler Oshane Thomas.

“Andre Russell started it and it was working so I just followed him. We mixed it up, pitched it up, went short and it worked,” Thomas said. “I just picked up where he left off,” he added.

The next target was Babar Azam who was dismissed shortly after by Thomas with an outswinger, prompting Hope to lunge to his right to complete a fabulous catch.

Imad Wasim was the next to be dislodged by Windies' skipper Jason Holder.

A very reluctant Sarfaraz Ahmed was also removed quickly, who couldn’t survive wicketkeeper Shai Hope’s call for a review after the umpire had adjudged the Pakistan captain had not edged the ball.