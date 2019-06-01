India defends Sarfaraz after trolls attack him over traditional attire

After captain of the Pakistan team Sarfaraz Ahmed met with Queen Elizabeth II earlier this week looking dapper in a traditional Pakistani attire, numerous trolls turned their muzzles his way for dressing in a ‘shabby’ manner.

Leaving behind the hostility between the two countries and coming to his defense were some pure-heated Indian fans who slammed the trolls for attacking him for staying connected to his roots.

Journalist Tarek Fateh’s attack drew quite the ire on social media as he criticized him for meeting the Queen ‘dressed in pyjamas’ but Indian fans wasted no time in teaching him lesson.

“Captains of #Cricket playing nations competing 4 the #CricketWorldCup had a photoshoot with the Queen. Guess who came dressed in his pyjamas? None other than the #Pakistan captain (back row, left). Take a look at him in the other pic. How does one country produce ...? #CricketWC,” he stated.

“Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I’m surprised he didn’t come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume. How does ...?,” he added.

Defending Sarfaraz, Indian fans came out in support of the wicketkeeper-batsman.







