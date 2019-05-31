PM Imran Khan delivers keynote speech at 14th OIC Summit in Makkah

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday delivered a keynote speech at the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah, saying "Islam has nothing to do with terrorism."

In his address to the Summit in the Kingdom, PM Khan said that Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris, adding that peaceful struggle of the people of Kashmir and Palestine must not label as terrorism.