Fri May 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 1, 2019

PM Imran Khan delivers keynote speech at 14th OIC Summit in Makkah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 01, 2019

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday  delivered a keynote speech at the 14th OIC Summit  in Makkah, saying "Islam has nothing to do with terrorism."

In his address to the Summit in the Kingdom,  PM Khan  said that  Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiris, adding that   peaceful struggle of the people of Kashmir and Palestine must not label as terrorism.

