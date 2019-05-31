Pakistan’s batsmen must learn how to see-off the ball, says Wasim Akram





NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan’s former captain Wasim Akram has criticized Pakistan’s approach of not staying wicket after team’s defeat in its opening match against West Indies here at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Talking at Geo’s program “Swing Ka Sultan”, the former captain and now the commentator said that Pakistan’s batsmen must learn how to see-off the ball.

“We have been playing on flat wickets of Sharjah and Dubai for years and that’s why we struggle when we get short balls on wickets like this. Today the batting shortcomings were exposed, everyone has seen the match and people now know exactly where to bowl to Pakistani batsmen,” Wasim said.

“After losing two initial wickets, players had to stay on wickets but they couldn’t. They must learn how to stay on wicket and seeing off the ball. In such conditions, you have to survive initial overs,” the former captain highlighted.

He said that that all the batsmen struggled against West Indies and there’s not much to blame to lower order, however he did criticize Hasan Ali for the way he got out.

“It looked like that he was chicken-hearted, when there was a set player at the other end then his job was to stay and rotate strike back to him there was not any need to slog and lose the wicket,” he added.

Wasim said that Pakistan team will really have to work hard to make a comeback adding that team must bounce back in the tournament.

“It’s a long tournament and team can bounceback. I wish they do. For their own’s sake, for the fans’ sake, but they’ll have to work hard from here, they must be seen fighting till the end, play like fighters and then rest is good,” he said.

Replying to a question, Wasim said that he was happy to see Aamir taking wicket and his return to form is a good sign for the team.