Safraz Ahmed determined to defeat West Indies in first World Cup match

Sarfraz Ahmed said he is hopeful that his side will post a good total and would be able to defend it.

Earlier, Pakistan lost the toss and was asked to bat first.

Talking about the playing XI, Sarfraz said Haris Sohail will be playing today's match while Asif Ali is part of the game as 12th man .

Asked about Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz's inclusion and what they bring for the squad, the skipper said both are experienced players and he hopes that they will do well.

He said he has full confidence in his bowlers .

"We wanted to bowl first," he said, expressing the hope that Pakistan will post a big total if they get a good start.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram told Geo News that Pakistan will have to post 350 plus runs to win the game.







