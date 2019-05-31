close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
May 31, 2019

Nottingham streets thump with the echoes of 'Pakistan Zindabad' ahead of Windies match

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, May 31, 2019

NOTTINGHAM: A large number of beloved Pakistani cricket team fans were seen breaking into massive celebration in order to send good wishes to the players ahead of their first World Cup match against West Indies today.

The players were escorted from the hotel and sent off to the ground with immense love and support.

The streets of Nottingham thumped with the echoes of 'Pakistan Zindabad' as fans chanted overwhelmingly while touring the city on a double decker bus.

Pakistani residents in Nottingham also expressed great hopes for the team wishing them a thumping victory over the opponent Windies.  

Latest News

More From Sports