Nottingham streets thump with the echoes of 'Pakistan Zindabad' ahead of Windies match

NOTTINGHAM: A large number of beloved Pakistani cricket team fans were seen breaking into massive celebration in order to send good wishes to the players ahead of their first World Cup match against West Indies today.



The players were escorted from the hotel and sent off to the ground with immense love and support.

The streets of Nottingham thumped with the echoes of 'Pakistan Zindabad' as fans chanted overwhelmingly while touring the city on a double decker bus.

Pakistani residents in Nottingham also expressed great hopes for the team wishing them a thumping victory over the opponent Windies.