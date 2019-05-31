Senate resolution demands govt withdraw reference against judges

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed a resolution to express solidarity with the judges after government filed reference against them in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Tabled by PMLN Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, the resolution demands government withdraw the reference against judges.

It said the reference has been filed in a secretive manner without bringing it to the notice of the judges.

The resolution stated that the reference has faced criticism and bar was also decided over the issue.

It said the reference gives rise to suspicion that it was moved over judgement passed by the judges.

The resolution expressed concern over the reference, calling it a conspiracy against the independence of judiciary.