Fri May 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 31, 2019

Senate resolution demands govt withdraw reference against judges

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed a resolution to express solidarity with the judges  after government filed reference against them in the  Supreme Judicial Council.

Tabled by PMLN Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, the resolution demands government withdraw the reference against judges.

It said the reference has been filed in a secretive manner without bringing it to the notice of the judges.

The resolution stated that the reference has faced criticism and bar was also decided over the issue.

It said the reference gives rise to suspicion that it was moved over  judgement passed by the judges.

The resolution expressed concern over the reference, calling it a conspiracy against the independence of judiciary.

