Narendra Modi sworn in as India's Prime Minister for second term

New Delhi: India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his historic second term at a solemn ceremony in front of cheering supporters Thursday ahead of unveiling a revamped Hindu nationalist government.



Modi was the first of more than 50 cabinet ministers and deputy ministers to be sworn in at the presidential palace in front of 8,000 people including South Asian leaders, Bollywood stars and leading political figures.

Presidents and prime ministers from neighbouring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives were present.

Modi´s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made history by increasing their majority in a second straight landslide election win.



The 68-year-old prime minister walked up to take his oath of office to a standing ovation, with supporters in the crowd chanting "Modi, Modi".

"Honoured to serve India!" he said on Twitter soon after.

- Cabinet prizes -

Modi was expected to announce his new cabinet in the hours after the ceremony.

A new finance minister was guaranteed after the influential outgoing minister, Arun Jaitley, 66, announced Wednesday that he would not serve again because of poor health.

Some media reports said Modi´s trusted enforcer, BJP president Amit Shah, would take the finance portfolio even though he has no experience as a minister in the national government.

Shah was among 24 people to take an oath as a full cabinet member.

Outgoing foreign minister Sushma Swaraj was not among the group to take the oath, meaning she would also be replaced.

S. Jaishankar, a career diplomat and specialist on China and the United States, was a surprise inclusion in the cabinet list. Analysts said that if he becomes foreign minister, it could indicate Modi will give more emphasis to ties with the leading global powers.

The Indian leader is expected to host China´s President Xi Jinping for a summit in October.

- ´New India´ -

Modi won the election after portraying himself through the campaign as a nationalist strongman who would protect the country´s security.

Modi said he needed a new term to further his promise of a "new India" taking its place as a rising economic power in the world.



Smriti Irani, who pulled off one of the biggest victories of the election by beating opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in his own family bastion, was expected to get a promotion after being demoted in Modi´s first term.

Gandhi, whose party suffered a second straight humiliating defeat, was among the crowd with his mother Sonia, the former Congress leader.

Media reports said Gandhi -- the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty prime ministers -- has told party leaders he wants to stand down.

But party supporters have staged demonstrations outside his home calling on him to stay.



