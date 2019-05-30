Imran Tahir takes first wicket of World Cup 2019

LONDON: South African spinner Imran Tahir became the first bowler to take the wicket in Cricket World Cup 2019.



Earlier, South Africa won toss and put England into bat first in the opening WC game today.

To everyone’s surprise, Faf du Plessis brought Imran Tahir to bowl the first bowl of the tournament and it paid off when he got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow on the second ball of the tournament.

According to sports statistician Mazher Arshad, it was the first time that Bairstow is dismissed by a leg-spinner in ODIs in England.

This is also the first WC in which the first over of the tournament is bowled by a spinner, Arshad further said.