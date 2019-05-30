close
Thu May 30, 2019
Google celebrates World Cup 2019 by releasing special doodle

The mega event of World Cup 2019 is going to start on Thursday.

To commemorate the incredible tournament search engine giant Google has dedicated a special doodle in this regard

World Cup 2019 begins with the first match to be played between hosts England and South Africa at the Oval in London. 

Earlier, on Wednesday the captains of all teams competing at the World Cup were called on by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace.

