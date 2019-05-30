World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the biggest cricket event in history

The biggest cricket event is officially here making fanatics go haywire with cricket fever overtaking them in full swing. As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 begins today (Thursday) with hosts England clashing against South Africa, here's a quick run-down on everything you need to know about the magnanimous tournament.



World Cup 2019 will be a 6-week long festival of cricket featuring the top ten teams in world cricket. The format for the tournament will be a single group of 10 teams, with each team playing the other nine once.

This makes a total of 45 matches to be played in the league stage with each team playing a total of nine matches.

The four teams emerging at the top will proceed to the knockout stage.

The first semi-final will be played in Manchester on July 9. Moreover, in this World Cup, there are Super Overs only in the semi-finals and final. In the past two World Cups, a Super Over was available only for the final.

10 Teams:

Pakistan | India | England | Australia | South Africa | Sri Lanka | New Zealand | West Indies | Bangladesh | Afghanistan.

Prize money on offer:

The total prize money is worth a staggering $10 million. The victorious team receives $4 million and the runners-up earn $2 million. The losing semi-finalists get $800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues.

Squad and fixtures:

PAKISTAN

Pakistan Squad:

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & wicket keeper), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan Fixtures:

PAK vs WI on May 31, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs PAK on June 3, 15:00 PM (IST)

PAK vs SL on June 7, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs PAK on June 12, 15:00 PM (IST)

IND vs PAK on June 16, 15:00 PM (IST)

PAK vs SA on June 23, 15:00 PM (IST)

NZ vs PAK on June 26, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs PAK on June 29, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs PAK on July 5, 18:00 PM (IST)

ENGLAND

England Squad:

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicket keeper), Jos Buttler (wicket keeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England Fixtures:

ENG vs SA on May 30, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs PAK on June 3, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs BAN on June 8, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs WI on June 14, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs ENG on June 18, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs SL on June 21, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs AUS on June 25, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs IND on June 30, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs NZ on July 3, 15:00 PM (IST)

INDIA

India Squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wicket keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Y. Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

India Fixtures:

SA vs IND on June 05, 15:00 PM (IST)

IND vs AUS on June 09, 15:00 PM (IST)

IND vs NZ on June 13, 15:00 PM (IST)

IND vs PAK on June 16, 15:00 PM (IST)

IND vs AFG on June 22, 15:00 PM (IST)

WI vs IND on June 27, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs IND on June 30, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs IND on July 02, 15:00 PM (IST)

SL vs IND on July 06, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUSTRALIA

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

Australia Fixtures:

AFG vs AUS on June 1, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs WI on June 6, 15:00 PM (IST)

IND vs AUS on June 09, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs PAK on June 12, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs SL on June 15, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs BAN on June 20, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs AUS on June 25, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs NZ on June 29, 18:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs SA on July 6, 18:00 PM (IST)

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa Squad:

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa Fixtures:

ENG vs SA on May 30, 15:00 PM (IST)

SA vs BAN on June 2, 15:00 PM (IST)

SA vs IND on June 05, 15:00 PM (IST)

SA vs WI on June 10, 15:00 PM (IST)

SA vs AFG on June 15, 18:00 PM (IST)

NZ vs SA on June 19, 15:00 PM (IST)

PAK vs SA on June 23, 15:00 PM (IST)

SL vs SA on June 28, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs SA on July 6, 18:00 PM (IST)

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand Squad:

Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicket keeper), Tom Blundell (wicket keeper), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham.

New Zealand Fixtures:

NZ vs SL on June 1, 18:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs NZ on June 5, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs NZ on June 8, 18:00 PM (IST)

IND vs NZ on June 13, 15:00 PM (IST)

NZ vs SA on June 19, 15:00 PM (IST)

WI vs NZ on June 22, 18:00 PM (IST)

NZ vs PAK on June 26, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs NZ on June 29, 18:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs NZ on July 3, 15:00 PM (IST)

WEST INDIES

West Indies Squad:

Jason Holder (Captain), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wicket keeper), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wicket keeper), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis.

West Indies Fixtures:

PAK vs WI on May 31, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs WI on June 6, 15:00 PM (IST)

SA vs WI on June 10, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs WI on June 14, 15:00 PM (IST)

WI vs BAN on June 17, 15:00 PM (IST)

WI vs NZ on June 22, 18:00 PM (IST)

WI vs IND on June 27, 15:00 PM (IST)

SL vs WI on July 1, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs WI on July 4, 15:00 PM (IST)

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jefferey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeewan Mendis and Milinda Siriwardana.

Sri Lanka Fixtures:

NZ vs SL on June 1, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs SL on June 5, 15:00 PM (IST)

PAK vs SL on June 7, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs SL on June 11, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs SL on June 15, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs SL on June 21, 15:00 PM (IST)

SL vs SA on June 28, 15:00 PM (IST)

SL vs WI on July 1, 15:00 PM (IST)

SL vs IND on July 6, 15:00 PM (IST)

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh Squad:

Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket keeper), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Bangladesh Fixtures:

SA vs BAN on June 2, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs NZ on June 5, 15:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs BAN on June 8, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs SL on June 11, 15:00 PM (IST)

WI vs BAN on June 17, 15:00 PM (IST)

AUS vs BAN on June 20, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs AFG on June 24, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs IND on July 02, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs PAK on July 5, 18:00 PM (IST)

AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan Squad:

Gulbadin Naib (Captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Afghanistan Fixtures:

AFG vs AUS on June 1, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs SL on June 5, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs NZ on June 8, 18:00 PM (IST)

SA vs AFG on June 15, 18:00 PM (IST)

ENG vs AFG on June 18, 15:00 PM (IST)

IND vs AFG on June 22, 15:00 PM (IST)

BAN vs AFG on June 24, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs PAK on June 29, 15:00 PM (IST)

AFG vs WI on July 4, 15:00 PM (IST)