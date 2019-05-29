Sona Mohaptra exposes abuse at the hands of Salman Khan’s fan after her remarks

After calling out Bollywood megastar Salman Kha, Sona Mohapatra has come forth with evidence of getting abused at the hands of his fans.

The Indian singer shared a screenshot of her getting threats and abuse from one of Salman’s fuming fans after she called the actor out for continuously attacking Priyanka Chopra and for perpetual sexist undertones that his remarks often contain.

Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this hero’ of bad behaviour. ????This beacon of human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser,” she said on Twitter.

The troll had addressed Sona saying: "Once again if you tell anything bad about Salman Khan from bl**dy, f**king mouth, I will get into your house and kill you. It's the final warning, you sl*t."

Earlier Sona had entered the cold war between Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan slamming the latter saying: “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."

"A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India,” she had gone on to say.



