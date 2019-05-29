Dollar sheds 59 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 149.63

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 59 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 149.63 as compared to the last closing at Rs150.22, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.22 after which it was traded at Rs 166.92 against Rs 168.14 of last day.

The price of Japanese yen shed 01 paisa after which it was traded at Rs 1.36 against Rs 1.37, whereas the decrease of Rs 1.19 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound and was traded at Rs 189.15 as compared to last closing at Rs 190.34.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dipped by 17 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal decreased by 15 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 40.73 and Rs 39.90 against Rs 40.90 and Rs 40.05 respectively.



