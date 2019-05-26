PM Imran Khan congratulates Narendra Modi on electoral win over telephone call

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

During the conversation, PM Khan expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their people.

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the prime minister said he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives.

Earlier upon the announcement of India’s ruling party BJP’s win, PM Khan had congratulated him in a tweet saying: “I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.”

Responding to the greetings, Modi had tweeted: “Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region.”



