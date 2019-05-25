ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Sarfraz Ahmed on excitement of Pakistan-India clash

LONDON: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has spoken up on the excitement of Pakistan-India clash in the World Cup 2019, on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester.



Sitting with Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Virat say “Look, Pakistan vs India is always a very very anticipated match, but we keep saying this again and again, if you ask the players, its very different from how the fans look at the game compared to how the players play it.”

The Indian captain went on to say “Yes, you feel the anticipation and you feel the excitement of the fans when you enter the stadium. But as soon as you step on to the field, its professional, you know a bowler trying to execute his skills, batsmen trying to execute his skills to the best of their potential and for us it’s just another game that you need to win as a team.”

In the video posted on ICC’s Cricket World Cup site, Virat Kohli said “Yes it brings pleasure because the atmosphere in the stadium is very different. And as I said you only experience that in the time you start competing in the game. As soon as you get into it then, at the end of the day it’s a game of cricket for all of us.”

He added “I know we keep saying this again and again but that’s truth, that’s all the cricketers I’m sure from both sides feel, that as soon as you start playing the game, it eventually is a game of bat and ball and that’s what you need to focus on.”

On this Sarfraz said “My answer also the same. No different.”

Later, both Pakistani and Indian skippers burst in laughing.