Sat May 25, 2019
Pakistan

APP
May 25, 2019

Registration for Pakistan Navy Cadet B 2019 Batch to continue till June 02

Pakistan

APP
Sat, May 25, 2019

 Registration for recruitment PN Cadet B 2019 Batch in Pakistan Navy will continue up to June 02.

According to Commander Pakistan Navy Officer Incharge Farooq Khan, the registration process will continue up to June 02 whereas computerized test will be held on June 11.

He asked candidates to get themselves registered online at Pak Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk.

More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained through telephone number 041-9200674, he added.

