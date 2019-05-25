Deaths of British, Irish climbers add to Mount Everest toll

Kathmandu: The deaths of an Irish and a British climber on Mount Everest took the toll from a deadly week on the world´s highest peak to 10, expedition organisers and officials said Saturday.



"A British climber made it to the summit this morning, but collapsed and died only 150 metres down," said Murari Sharma of Everest Parivar Expedition.

Another expedition organiser confirmed the death of an Irishman on Friday on the Tibet side of Everest.