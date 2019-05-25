ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, Warm-up Match preview, live stream

India will take on New Zealand at The Oval on Saturday in the warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2019.



India had won four consecutive ODI series, including the Asia Cup, before they were handed their first ODI series loss at home since October 2015 by Australia.

Indian captain Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya's recent form come as a great positive. Rohit Sharma, India's opening batsman and vice-captain, and Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist-spinner, were among two of India's key players that were a bit off-colour during the IPL though.

New Zealand lost the ODI series to India at home but clean-swept Bangladesh with three resounding wins.

Conditions:



There are no chances of rain with partly cloudy conditions expected for most part of the day. The Oval has traditionally been a high scoring venue and teams might look to chase keeping the flat batting conditions in mind. However, dry weather and large square boundaries might just bring spinners into play.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.-ICC

ICC World Cup 2019 live stream in Pakistan:



TV Channel(s):

PTV Sports

Ten Sports

Website URL(s):

http://sports.ptv.com.pk/

www.sonyliv.com

Mobile App(s):

http://sports.ptv.com.pk/

SonyLiv



