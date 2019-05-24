Pakistan weather forecast: 24May 2019

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country, likely to affect during next 24 hours and persist over northern areas till Sunday.

Weather Forecast for Friday:



Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Bannu, Quetta, Sibbi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions during today (evening/night). Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi, Makran, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions, Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 39, Lower 16), Kalam 32, Malamjabba 27, Saidu Sharif 19, Chitral, Parachinar 15, Drosh, Pattan 11, Kakul 08, Bannu 04, Peshawar, Balakot 03, Cherat, D.I.Khan 02, Kashmir: Kotli 39, Rawalakot 21, Garidupatta 09, Muzaffarabad 01, Punjab: Mangla 30, Joharabad 25, Noorpurthal 24, Bahawalnager 22, Sargodha 19, Jhelum 16, Murree, Gujranwala 10, Mandi Bahauddin 08, Chakwal, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal 07, Hafizabad 06, Sialkot (Cantt 06, AP 02), Bahawalpur 9AP 05, City 03), Narowal, Kotaddu, Kasur 04, Islamabad (AP, Bokra 02, ZP 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02, Shamsabad 01), Gujrat, Lahore 02, Faisalabad, Jhang, Multan, Khanpur 01, Balochistan: Dalbandin 15, Barkhan, Lasbella 14, Sibbi 04, Zhob 02, Quetta 01, Sindh: Padidan 07, Jacobabad 06, Larkana 05, Dadu 04, Moenjodaro 03, Shaheed Benazirabad 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad ,Jaccobabad 43°C, Rohri, Sakrand, Moenjodaro, Larkana, Mirphurkhas, Sukkur, Turbat, Noorpur Thal & Mithi 42°C.