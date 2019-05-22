close
Wed May 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 22, 2019

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 most likely on June 5: Met Department

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has announced that there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1440 AH on the evening of June 4 (29th of Ramzan, 1440 AH), subsequently, Eid-ul-Fitr 2019, will be celebrated on June 05.

In a letter to the Director-General, Research and Reference Wing, Ministry of Religious Affairs the Director, Climate Data Processing Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that “The new moon of Shawwal, 1440 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 15-02 PST on 03-06-2019.”

It added that “According to astronomical parameters, there is Good Chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1440 AH on the evening of 04-06-2019 i.e. on 29th of Ramzan, 1440 AH.”

It further says according to climate record, the weather is expected fair/partly cloudy in most parts of the country on June 4.


