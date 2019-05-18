Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Complete list of E-branches for fresh currency notes in Pakistan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has finally issued complete list of e-branches for issuance of fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr between May 20 and May 31, 2019.



The State Bank has announced an SMS service through which people would get themselves registered before visiting the designated branches to get the fresh currency notes.

People are asked to send message to 8877 along with their CNIC numbers and branch codes of the bank.

Consumers will receive an SMS carrying Redemption Code, E-Branch Address and Expiry Date of Redemption Code.

The consumers are asked to visit their respective e-branches along with original CNIC, a photocopy of the CNIC and the Redemption Code received through 8877.

People can also visit the SBP's head office to get the currency notes.

It may be noted that the branch ID for e-branch is different from the existing branch/SWIFT code of banks.

Redemption code received by the customer will be valid for two (02) working days as per the mentioned dates in the SMS.

An individual can obtain three (03) packets of Rs.10/- and one (01) packet each of Rs. 50/- & Rs. 100/-.

It is also notified that each CNIC/Smart card number or mobile phone number can only be used once.

Here Is Complete List of E-Branches Across Pakistan







