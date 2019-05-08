close
Wed May 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 8, 2019

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Fresh currency notes booking dates announced

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 08, 2019

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Fresh currency notes are issued every year. 

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will issue fresh currency notes for Eid-ul-Fitr between May 20 and May 31, 2019.

The State Bank has announced an SMS service thorough which people would get themselves registered before visiting the designated branches to get the fresh currency notes.

People are asked to send message to 8877 along with their CNIC numbers and branch codes of the  bank.

SMS charges are Rs2 plus tax.

Consumers will receive an SMS carrying Redemption Code, E-Branch Address and Expiry Date of Redemption Code.

The consumers are asked to visit their respective e-branches  along with original CNIC, a photocopy of the CNIC and the Redemption Code received through 8877.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan new currency notes would be available at 1700 branches of 142 cities.

People can also visit the State Bank's six field offices to get the currency notes .

